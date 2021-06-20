EuroCham Sustainability Awards 2021 recognize sustainability practices in Singapore

The EU Commission’s European Green Deal and Singapore’s Sustainability Concept Plan show the importance of Sustainability for both the EU Commission and the Singapore Government.

EuroCham Singapore has similarly embraced the topic of Sustainability as the main focus of its activities in 2021 and through a series of Sustainability Sharing Sessions, EuroCham has highlighted and celebrated the sustainability initiatives of companies across different industries.

To recognize and acknowledge the best of these practices, EuroCham Singapore and their strategic knowledge partner Accenture will grant five companies initiatives with the EuroCham Sustainability Awards 2021.

There will be one award recipient per category. The categories are:

Green Finance

Smart Mobility (Urban Mobility)

Green Consumer

Biodiversity and Agri

Sustainable Workforce

The submission deadline is 25 September 2021 and the EuroCham Sustainability Awards 2020 Virtual Seminar is scheduled for November 2021 (Subject to Change)

Find more information about how to submit your company’s initiatives here