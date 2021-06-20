The Nordics remain in top ranks for Sustainable Development Report 2021



The Sustainable Development Report 2021 has just been released and among the top ten you find the Nordic countries Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway out of all 193 UN Member States.

But even the Nordic countries face major challenges in achieving several SDGs.

“Before the pandemic hit, significant progress had been achieved on the SDGs in many regions and on many goals – especially in East and South Asia, which has progressed more on the SDG Index than any other region since the goals’ adoption in 2015.”

“While the pandemic is a setback for sustainable development, the SDGs along with the 2030 Agenda and the Paris Climate Agreement provide the right compass for “building forward better”.

“Now more than ever, the multilateral system must be supported to work effectively. Strengthening preparedness, coordinated responses, and resilience to critical risks are key to supporting the Decade of Action for the SDGs launched by the UN Secretary-General in 2019.”

