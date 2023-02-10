Cambodia / Denmark / Finland / General news / Norway / Sweden

European Film Festival to take place in Cambodia

The European Union Delegation sets to host “European Film Festival Cambodia (EUFF23)” from 17-26 February 2023 at four different locations; Bophana Center, French Institute, Meta House and Aeon 1 Mall’s Major Cineplex theater.

The event will feature a collection of films from more than twenty countries, for instance, Finland is represented in the films “Gods of Molenbeek” ” and “Girl Picture.” Sweden is represented in “And Then We Dance,” Denmark, in “Held for Ransom,” etc.

In addition, there will be other activities which will bring European cinema and insights from industry insiders to the public, reported Southeast Asia Globe.

Please click here to learn about the screenings’ details and their schedules before saving the dates.

