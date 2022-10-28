The Norwegian Embassy is excited for the European Film Festival and so are we

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur is excited for the 23rd edition of the European Film Festival (EUFF) in Malaysia which will feature movies from 17 European countries.

Norway has also contributed to the list of featuring movies with its “Disco” from 2019 about 19-year-old Mirjam who is torn between her life as a world champion freestyle disco dancer and her religious beliefs. The Embassy informs that “Disco” will screen on 5 and 12 November respectively.

Apart from the Norwegian contribution, the Festival itself states that “mesmerizing films” from not previously contributing European countries, such as Belgium, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Slovenia, will be screened.

The festival takes place in Kuala Lumpur from 3 to 13 November and in Penang from 10 to 16 November.

For tickets: https://www.gsc.com.my/main/home?fbclid=IwAR2JLVtxQslfGz1nciW2mObMb6w92Yi_CpreOK-y_cJOHziR7AlF0jYlDDE and further information: https://euff.com.my/coming-soon/?fbclid=IwAR19aek6AnYSzvaR6fLtgHtdR1ZNP1SvMp1_FeJivrTeWewBsW3mR0mbBcA

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NorwegianEmbassyKL/