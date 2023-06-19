Denmark / Finland / General news / Iceland / Norway / Philippines / Sweden

Immerse yourself to European films via Cine Europa 26 in Philippines

Cine Europa 26 (CE26).

The film festival, Cine Europa 26 (CE26), is screening European and Ukrainian films in selected cinemas across Metro Manila, Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Davao in the Philippines from June to July 2023.

There are twenty-eight award-winning films in total in the list, according to Cine Europa’s website.

Titles such as the Danish films “Smagen af sult (A Taste of Hunger) and “Miss Viborg,” “Roise & Fran” from Ireland, “ the Ukrainian film like “Moi Dumky Tykhi,” “Girl” from Belgium,” and more productions are scheduled to be presented.

If interested, you could follow for the full schedule and latest updates of each film via Cine Europa Philippines Facebook page.

The festival is brought to you by the collaboration of Cine Europa, the European Union to the Philippines (EU in the Philippines), the EU memes states, and the EU cultural institutes.

