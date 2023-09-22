Finland / General news / Vietnam

European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to be held in Vietnam

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The European-Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival will be held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from 22-28 September 2023.

The event is collaboratively organized by the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio and the European National Institutes for Culture in Vietnam.

According to the Vietnam News, Finland, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Vietnam are the countries which will present the films.

“Each film attending this year’s festival has its own message, but in general, the audience who love cinema will have the opportunity to explore more about the country, people and different cultures,” said Nguyễn Quang Tuấn, chairman of the National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio.

Interested attendees can choose whether they want to go to the National Studio in Hanoi and HCM City’s Dcine Bến Thành to enjoy the festival as it will be held at both places the same time.

Source: https://vietnamnews.vn/life-style/1594093/eu-vn-documentary-films-to-shine-in-theatres.html

