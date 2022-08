Nordic Film Festival in Singapore August 11-20

[email protected]

So what is Co-Finance? Itโ€™s when you let us find someone to share your cost by selling ads on some pages in your magazine!And donโ€™t worry, we will make sure the ads goes well together with your magazine and will not be your competitors, of course.Contact us today and get that project started! [email protected] ย : @scandmediaWhatsapp : +66 91 737 7155