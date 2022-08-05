Nordic Film Festival in Singapore August 11-20

Nordic Film Festival 2022 kicks off next week. Don’t miss out on the curated selection of new Scandinavian films previously unreleased in Singapore.
Schedule of events:
A Taste Of Hunger, August 11
Sonja, The White Swan, August 12
Tigers, August 19
Girl Picture, August 20
For more information and to buy tickets: https://theprojector.sg/themes/nordic-film-festival/
Nordic Film Festival is jointly presented by the embassies of Finland, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden in Singapore.
The festival is sponsored by Finnair.