European Languages Café returns to Bangkok on September 26

The Swedish and Danish embassies in Bangkok have announced the return of the European Languages Café 2024 on their Facebook page. The event will be held on September 26 at the Alliance Française Bangkok from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. It is organized by #EUinThailand, in collaboration with Alliance Française and 14 EU Member States’ embassies and cultural institutes, in celebration of the European Day of Languages.

Participants can enjoy activities, soft drinks, and European snacks while engaging in language and cultural exchanges with native speakers. Admission is free, with 300 spaces available—100 spots for pre-registered attendees and 200 for walk-ins. No prior knowledge of European languages is required.

To register, click here.