Thailand collaborates with Sweden and Denmark to fight corruption

Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) tightens collaborations with Denmark and Sweden in a meeting with the Nordic Police Liaison Office. The goal is to develop new tactics and tackling illegal activities in accordance with the global standards for corruption.

The cooperation between the Nordic countries is both bilateral and multilateral and extends to exchange of legal information, coordinate cases, and to collaborate academically in order to share knowledge of fighting corruption. The initiative aims at suppressing and preventing corruption and be beneficial in raising the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) of Thailand.

The Thai newsagency the Nation published an article yesterday saying the NACC’s Secretary General Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, Assistant Attache/Liaison Officer Carsten Andersen, the Nordic Police Affairs Department at the Danish Embassy in Thailand Jane Ohlsson, Assistant Ambassador Officer for Police Affairs in the Nordic Countries at the Swedish Embassy in Thailand, NACC’s executives and representatives from the Bureau of International Affair and Corruption Investigation, the Bureau of Investigation and Special Operation met on 8 March 2024 to discuss the topic.

According to the NACC Secretary General current corruption problems are not limited to one country as a result of rapid digitalization, but have developed into transnational crimes. Therefore, he says bilateral cooperations are extremely important for preventing corruption of all kinds.

The Corruption Perceptions Index is a global scale for corruption published by the organization Transparency International annually and it ranks 180 countries and territories. A high score equates to a low amount of corruption, whereas a low score means the country is highly corrupt. In the 2023 results Denmark scored 90 points, making it the least corrupt country in the world according to the index. Sweden was number six with a score of 82 points and Thailand scored 35 points, making it country number 108.

Source: The Nation & Transparency International