Thai-Swedish relations amplified in Phuket

An Honorary Consul has been appointed in Phuket by the Swedish Embassy in Thailand to amplify Thai-Swedish relations.

Anna Hammargren, Swedish Ambassador to Thailand, visited Phuket from 20 to 21 November and met with Deputy Governor, Amnuay Pinsuwan at the City Hall.

At the meeting, Amnuay explained that just within January and September this year, more than 100.000 Swedish tourists have come to Thailand, and he hopes to see an influx of Swedish visitors in Phuket soon as well.

He then made it clear that Phuket – which already is home to over 400 Swedes, is ready to solidify its relations with Sweden. Both public and private sectors are able to extend their support, he said – with an assistance system in place comprising the Provincial Police, Tourism Police, Immigration Police, and agencies under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Representatives from both the Phuket Immigration Office, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Phuket Office, the Phuket Chamber of Commerce, and the Phuket Tourist Association were also present during the visit.

Source: Thaiger