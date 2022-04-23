European organizations operating in Singapore – EuroCham Singapore needs your help

EuroCham is with their ‘Digital Economy Programme Survey’ reaching out to European organizations operating in Singapore.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the process of digital transformation and added urgency for governments and businesses to respond.

In 2022, EuroCham launched the “Digital Economy Programme 2022” to highlight the multidimensional aspect of data, and how digital transformation has implications not just for trade and economic development but also for human rights, peace, and security. The programme is centered on 4 focus pillars: Data-Driven Economy, Hyperconnectivity, Digital Talent Gap, and Digital for Sustainability.

With this survey, EuroCham seeks to measure the digital approach and digital maturity of European organizations operating in Singapore as well as better understand the impact of the pandemic on the digital transformation strategies of these organizations.

The survey results will be published in a report and will be the basis for the engagement of their members with the EU Commission and Singapore authorities during consultation sessions to support the negotiations for an EU-Singapore Digital Partnership agreement.

Please use this link for more information on the EU-Singapore Digital Partnership agreement.

They would therefore be grateful if you could fill in the short 5-minute survey. More than one submission per company is accepted, so please feel free to fill in the survey in a personal capacity. Do note that the survey will be closed by Mon the 25th of April.

Find more information and take the survey here