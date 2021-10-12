NBAS invites members to a town hall meeting about foreign industries’ situation in Singapore

Norwegian Business Association Singapore (NBAS) invites all members to a town hall meeting about foreign industries’ situation in Singapore on 13 October.

The meeting is an opportunity to inform about how your company is doing given the COVID situation and to join in on the discussion on what NBAS and EuroCham Singapore are doing to raise awareness about foreign industries’ situation in Singapore.

Mr. Eivind S. Homme, the new Norwegian Ambassador-Designate to Singapore, will also use this opportunity to meet with the Norwegian business community in Singapore.

Find more information and sign up here