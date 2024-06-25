Fall in Norwegian king crab export to Asia

The Norwegian Seafood Council for May 2024 has recorded a fall in the export of king crab but an increase in demand of snow crab in Asia. The value of king crab fell by 16 percent and the volume dropped by 14 percent when comparing to the same month last year.

The largest market for the Norwegian king crab were Hong Kong, the US and Denmark. Despite a decline compared to May last year, May 2024 is still strong compared to previous years.

On the other hand the value of Norwegian snow crab increased by 97 percent and in volume by 34 when comparing to the same month last year. South Korea, Japan and the US were the largest market in May.

The rise in snow crab was surprising, as almost all Russian crab is exported to Asian markets due to the sanctions of the West on Russia.

Source: thefishingdaily.com