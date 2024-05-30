Norwegian seafood exporters presenting at THAIFEX

Currently the THAIFEX event is happening. The event is running from the 28- 31 May 2024 and is designed to showcase and discuss trading of food and beverages. For the occasion there is 21 different Norwegian seafodd eksporters present in Bangkok showcasing their products.

The Norwegian fish is selling very well on the Thai market according to the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC). According to a new raport from the NCL there have been 10% growth of overall Norwegian seafood exported to Thailand compared to last year. This fact along side other topics are also being discussed at the THAIFEX.

The Norwegian Seafood Council also grabed the opportunity at THAIFEX to welcome their new Southeast Asia Regional Director, Ms. Åshild Nakken. She will be replacing Mr. Asbjørn Warvik Rørtveit.

Source: Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce