Denmark helps Vietnam improve health sector

- by Lærke Kobberup

Denmark and Vietnam has signed a Memorandum of Understadning, MoU, underlining the continual collaboration between the two countires. Denmark wants to help the Ministry of Health improve on the quality of examinations and treatment of chronic diseases in Vietnam.

Especially the diagnosis of diabetes is highlighted as focuspoint.

Practically this means that the Health Ministry’s Medical Services will be receiving technical support from the Danish Embassy in Vietnam. They will also recieve professional and financial support from the Vietnam Pediatric Association and Novo Nordisk Vietnam from June in 2024 until June 2026.

The MoU was signed Yesterday, 25 June 2024.

So far this collaboration has achieved very good results. For instanse they have helped improve the capacity of 4,500 general and specialised doctors nationalwide on diabetes and obersity. They have also helped create a website to help educate patients and the public on diabetes.

Source: Vietnam News

 

