Vietnam increases import of Norwegian cod

An impressive amount of Norwegian frozen cod has been exported to Vietnam. 1,382 tons, which is 141 percent higher than in the same month last year, according to The Norwegian Seafood Council.

Generally the Norwegian seafood export had a good kickoff to the year. Overall January had an increase of NOK 640 million, or 5 percent, compared to January 2023.

The strong seafood export from Norway in January is according to The Norwegian Seafood Council mostly due to high salmon prices and a weak krone.

Source: The Norwegian Seafood Council’s newsletter