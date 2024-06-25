Denmark / Finland / General news / Hong Kong / Iceland / Norway / Singapore / Sweden / Taiwan

Finland has surge in tourism after new visa rules

Finland has introduced a new visa-free entry policy for citizens from 72 countries. The media, Travel and Tour World, indicates that this has caused a surge in the Finnish tourism industry.

The countries with the new free-visa entry include all of the Schengen area. Otherwise there are countries from all over the world. To see the list click here.

The countries in Asia included in this new visa agreement areTaiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, among others.

Some of the most famous sites in Finland is landmarks such as the Suomenlinna Sea Fortress, the town of Porvoo, and the northern Lapland.

