Famous Thai chef to join Swedish jury in ‘Chef of the Year’

- by Sofie Rønnelund
Pam Pichaya
The young Thai gastronomist, Pim Pichaya. Photo: Chef of the Year

Sweden’s Championship in professional cooking are celebrating their 40th anniversary in Stockholm on 19 October 2023, where they will find the Chef of the Year 2023. And this year, young Thai gastronomist Pam Pichaya has been chosen to join the jury – as the only international addition.

“The jury this year is truly worthy of a 40th anniversary. We have gathered together some of the most knowledgeable gastronomes we have in Sweden and also added international expertise in the form of Pam Pichaya, one of the world’s most prominent chefs,” Jury Chairman  and winner of the Chef of the Year 2006, Jonas Dahlbom, explained.

Helene Kugelberg, CEO of the show, also expressed pride around the fact that Pichaya will be the one and only international jury member. Just this year, the Thai chef became the youngest one ever to be awarded the Michelin Thailand Opening of the Year Award, as well as a Michelin star for her restaurant Potong in Bangkok.

The competition will be aired on the Swedish channel TV4 Play on 19 October 2023 at 8pm.

Source: Chef of the Year 

