Finnish Business Council Singapore released events update for February

The Finnish Business Council (FBC) Singapore announced upcoming events for February, as follow:

On February 24, The members are invited to a workshop on Executive Loneliness!

Executive Loneliness – Successful but lonely at the top. The workplace isolation people don’t talk about.

Senior executives were already anxious and isolated before the COVID-19 Physical Distancing regulations kicked in. With their companies now in crisis mode with many of their employees suffering, they have to carry this heavyweight alone on their shoulders. But who is looking after them? Executive Loneliness is now a more critical topic than ever. Join the workshop with Nick Jonsson.

The workshop will be a hybrid event for both online & onsite participants. There will be max 20 participants onsite. Please, see registration options.

FBC follows the current COVID-19 regulations and onsite SafeEntry registration & temperature measuring will be performed.

The workshop is a public event and the organizer reserves the rights to post event photos on social media. Zoom meeting registrants will receive a Zoom meeting link with a password in the afternoon on February 24, 2021.

Book your spot with the registration here.

February 24 and March 31: Casual Afterworks.

Please note that these are only for FBC Members, usually FBC events are open to all. Warmly welcome to Casual Afterwork!

After challenging 2020 it is time to get-together. FBC Casual Afterworks will continue once a month before summer break.

The get-together is hosted by FBC Board member Sebastian Nummelin.

Book your seat to chat casually!

Seats are limited (max. 8 pax. including the host), first served. For FBC members only.

The venue COVID-19 measurements will apply.

The event is a public event and FBC reserves the rights to publish photos in social media.

To register please click 24 Feb / 31 March