Cycling enthusiast should not miss “Heatwave Pattaya BMX Jam”

The event “Heatwave Pattaya BMX Jam” will be organized by Pattaya City and an extreme sports club in Rayong province on 7 May 2023 at ram Bali Hai Pier, Chonburi province, Thailand.

According to The Pattaya News, main objective of the event is to encourage young people to showcase their skills and promote sportsmanship

All the cycling enthusiasts who love Bicycle Motocross (BMX) race can join the event for free and would have a chance to win some prizes.

For more information, please call (+66) 62-5639246.

