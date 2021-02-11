Finnish Sunborn Group looks to grow in Superyatch hotel

Finnish Sunborn Group has taken over the management of Sunborn London, as part of an expansion plan in the capital as it looks to grow its footprint of superyacht hotels.

The Finnish group will take over the management of the hotel, previously operated by the hospitality arm of Danish facility services company, ISS as of 1 March 2021.

ISS has managed Sunborn London since 2006 and currently operates in Finland, Denmark, Malaysia, Spain, Germany, and Gibraltar and the UK.

Sunborn is set to grow its fleet in the coming years and is investing further in developing the yacht hotel concept.

The group is developing a new property for the London site with almost 100 bedrooms and ‘state-of-the-art’ ecological technology, as well as new hotels in North America including New York and Miami and other locations in Europe.

All of Sunborn London employees will transfer under T.U.P.E as part of the deal.

Marc Skvorc, chief operating officer, comments: “We believe in our London location and as travel returns, we are ready to welcome guests looking for that special weekend getaway or business meeting destination. We’d like to thank ISS for their input and hard work over the last 15 years, as we enter a new era in which the London hotel operations now come into the Sunborn Yacht Hotel family.”