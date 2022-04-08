FBCS invites to event covering HR Management in China

The Finnish Business Council Shanghai invites you to join their upcoming event covering HR Management in China on 12 April.

Human Resource Management (HRM) by multinational companies in China is constantly challenged by state policies, and corporate and cultural characteristics unique to the country.

With China’s rapid economic developments, multinational companies (MNCs) are driven to constantly interpret evolving labor-related laws and regulations. They also have to manage globally mobile employees, have greater access to information, and diminish company loyalty today.

Join us for the HR seminar to learn insights on how to overcome the challenges and complexities of HR management in China. Hear from the specialists on legal, tax, social security/benefits as well as talent management strategies. The event is co-hosted together with BIPO, a global HR tech, and services company dual-headquartered in Shanghai and Singapore.

About BIPO

Founded in 2004, BIPO has been a trusted partner to companies worldwide in their globalization strategy. Innovative, cloud and mobile-based, products and services offered by BIPO include HRMS platform, Payroll Outsourcing, Project Employment Outsourcing, Overseas Landing Advisory Services, and Global Mobility Solutions. Trusted by over 2,800 clients, BIPO has 27 offices and global infrastructure in more than 100 countries and regions.

This is a hybrid event, including both online and offline participation. The offline seminar will be held at the BIPO office in Shanghai. We will send a team link to online attendees one day before the event.

