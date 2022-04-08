Indonesia participated in PATA Sweden Chapter annual meeting 2022

Indonesia participated in the annual meeting of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Sweden Chapter on 2 April in Stockholm.

At this meeting, representatives of the Indonesian Embassy in Stockholm elaborated on Indonesia’s readiness to welcome foreign tourists and several policies to support the opening of the tourism sector post the pandemic, the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says in this official release.

“To maintain the health and safety of visitors while traveling to Indonesia, we must still apply health protocols, such as implementing negative PCR test results requirements, before and after arrival,” explained the Indonesian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden and the Republic of Latvia, Kamapradipta Isnomo.

However, the latest breakthrough has also been put forward following the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia, namely the implementation of a quarantine-free policy for visitors who have received a full dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In this meeting, the representative of the Indonesian Embassy in Stockholm also explained the procedure for a short visit visa for Indonesia as well as breaking the good news that Sweden has been selected as one of the countries that received Visa on Arrival facilities in Bali, Indonesia.

“VoA in Bali is indeed an attraction for Swedish tourists, however, we are also promoting several other super-priority tourist destinations in Indonesia…this can be a consideration for those who want to continue traveling to other touristic areas after Bali,” said the Ambassador Kamapradipta.

In addition to attracting tourism travel agents and potential visitors to visit Bali, the meeting participants were presented with the Panyembrama Dance performed by two Indonesian dancers living in Sweden.

The PATA Annual Meeting is organized by the PATA Sweden Chapter every year to discuss PATA’s work program and several priorities and popular tourist destinations for Swedish citizens. This annual meeting was attended by travel agents, airlines, and a number of representatives of foreign countries who also promoted their country’s tourist destinations.