FIFA men’s U20 World Cup in Indonesia postponed to 2023

The young football talents will not be allowed to play in the championship planned to be held in Indonesia next year, as the International Football Association (Fifa) have postponed the men’s U20 due to challenges of the corona pandemic.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup is the biennial football world championship for male players under the age of 20, organized by FIFA. Indonesia was supposed to host the event in May and June 2021. The event has now been postponed until 2023 announces FIFA through their website. Indonesia will instead be allowed to host the championship in 2023.

In addition, FIFA have also postponed the men’s U17 World Cup planned in Peru in 2021. Peru will also be allowed to host the championship in 2023.

Source: Nord Jyske