Filipino activist receives award in Sweden

Filipino activist Joan Carling has received the Right Livelihood Award in recognition of her significant contributions to indigenous rights. Carling was honored alongside activists from Palestine and Mozambique, as well as a groundbreaking research agency from the UK. This award celebrates their impactful work on pressing global issues.

Joan Carling earned this prestigious recognition for raising indigenous voices amid the ongoing ecological crisis. She has also demonstrated strong leadership in defending the rights of people, their land, and their culture. The Stockholm-based Right Livelihood Foundation reviewed 176 nominees from 72 countries, showcasing the award’s international significance.

This honor underscores the vital role of non-violent activism in combating oppression and environmental exploitation. Many activists in these regions look to her efforts as an inspiration for effective grassroots movements.

The award ceremony will take place on December 4 in Stockholm. The laureates will also receive ongoing support to enhance their initiatives. Joan Carling’s recognition is a crucial acknowledgment of the ongoing fight for indigenous rights and environmental protection.

In recent years, many organizations have highlighted the urgent need for environmental justice in the Philippines and around the world. Carling’s achievements reflect the dedication of activists who champion the rights of indigenous communities while advocating for ecological sustainability.

Source: The Manila Times