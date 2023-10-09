Cambodian activists challenges travel ban to Sweden

Last week ScandAsia reported that three Cambodian activists have been banned from going to Sweden to accept a Right Livelihood Foundation award. Now, the three environmental activists are back out on the street to advocate against their travel ban.

On Friday, 6 October 2023, the activists walked barefoot around in the rain with chained hands and signs in the capital Phnom Penh, urging the authorities to overturn the travel ban.

“Please let us go to Sweden, we need to get our award,” Phuon Keoraksmey said with her hands in chains.

“Cambodian people support us.”

Source: The Star