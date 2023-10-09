Cambodia / General news / Sweden

Cambodian activists challenges travel ban to Sweden

- by Sofie Rønnelund - Leave a Comment
Cambodian environmental activists with chained hands and feet march to protest against a travel ban in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh on October 6, 2023. Photo: TANG CHHIN Sothy / AFP

Last week ScandAsia reported that three Cambodian activists have been banned from going to Sweden to accept a Right Livelihood Foundation award. Now, the three environmental activists are back out on the street to advocate against their travel ban.

On Friday, 6 October 2023, the activists walked barefoot around in the rain with chained hands and signs in the capital Phnom Penh, urging the authorities to overturn the travel ban.

“Please let us go to Sweden, we need to get our award,” Phuon Keoraksmey said with her hands in chains.

“Cambodian people support us.”

Source: The Star

Related posts:

Concerns over Cambodia banning activists from going to Sweden

About Sofie Rønnelund

Sofie Roennelund is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Sofie Rønnelund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *