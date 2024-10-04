Filipino singers make history at Grieg Choir Festival in Norway

The University of Santo Tomas Singers have become the first Filipino and Asian group to win the Grand Prize at the prestigious Grieg International Choir Festival in Norway.

Competing against 31 choirs from 10 countries, the Filipino singers secured top honors in the Mixed Choir category and overall Grand Prix at the festival, held in Bergen from September 26-29, 2024.

The choir, led by conductor Fidel Calalang Jr., earned standing ovations for their performances, which included Filipino compositions like Nilo Alcala’s Sagayan. Though they missed the Folk Music top prize by a slim margin, their victory marks a significant moment for both the UST Singers and Filipino choral music on the world stage.

Philippine Ambassador to Norway Enrico Fos praised the choir, calling it a “proud moment for the Philippines.”

