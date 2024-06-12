Many Filipino nurses finish study program in Norway

In Norway it is required that foreigners from outside the European Union complete theoretical and practical courses to be able to work as nurses in Norway. Recently sixty-eight Filipino nurses completed these courses, according to the Philippine Embassy in Norway.

There were 72 graduates from the program at Oslo Metropolitan University, 68 of these graduates were from the Philippines. To celebrate the new graduates there was a graduation ceremony at Oslo Rådhus, city hall, on 6 June 2024.

The Filipino Ambassador to Norway, Enrico Fos, attended the ceremony and spent time congratulating each of the Filipino nurses on their achievement. He also thanked the Oslo Metropolitan University and the city government of Oslo for supporting the program and allowing the Philippine Embassy in Norway to increase the amount of slots at the program.

Enrico Fos underlines how important the program is for making it easier for Filipino nurses to work in Norway.

Source: Philstar