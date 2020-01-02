Finnish embassy in Singapore sum up their sustainability movements in 2019



For the last six months, during Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU, the Embassy of Finland has focused actively in the theme of sustainability.

The highlights of the autumn including of organised a Waste-to-value seminar for 70 representatives of Finnish and Singaporean companies, universities, government representatives as well as participating in ITS World Congress with a delegation of 80 Finnish delegates and attending SWITCH with a delegation of 12 Finnish companies.

During the presidency, we have been committed to Meatless Monday Challenge and Green Meeting Challenge. Both challenges were introduced to all EU Embassies in Singapore.

The highlight of Finland’s Embassy´s sustainability efforts was organizing annually Independence Day Reception on 3rd December 2019 at Chijmes, entirely carbon-neutral.

The emissions were offset in cooperation with Environmental Solutions Asia Pte Ltd by supporting a wind turbine farm project in Baotou, China.