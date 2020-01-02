China, Finland, Singapore, Sustainability

Finnish embassy in Singapore sum up their sustainability movements in 2019

by  •  • 0 Comments


For the last six months, during Finland’s Presidency of the Council of the EU, the Embassy of Finland has focused actively in the theme of sustainability.

Photo Embassy of Finland in Singapore.

The highlights of the autumn including of  organised a Waste-to-value seminar for 70 representatives of Finnish and Singaporean companies, universities, government representatives as well as participating in ITS World Congress with a delegation of 80 Finnish delegates and attending SWITCH with a delegation of 12 Finnish companies.

Finland embassy staff during Meatless Monday campaign. Photo Embassy of Finland in Singapore.

During the presidency, we have been committed to Meatless Monday Challenge and Green Meeting Challenge. Both challenges were introduced to all EU Embassies in Singapore.

Photo Embassy of Finland in Singapore.

The highlight of Finland’s Embassy´s sustainability efforts was organizing annually Independence Day Reception on 3rd December 2019 at Chijmes, entirely carbon-neutral.

Finland Independent day’s venue. Photo Embassy of Finland in Singapore.

The emissions were offset in cooperation with Environmental Solutions Asia Pte Ltd by supporting a wind turbine farm project in Baotou, China.

Photo Embassy of Finland in Singapore.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *