Swedish embassy Thailand visited temple recycling plastic bottles into monk ropes

The Swedish Embassy’s Green Group in Thailand visited Chak Daeng temple on 19th December 2019, to learn from and get inspired by their efforts to tackle plastic waste in their community.

The temple integrates Bhuddist Dharma practice with environmental awareness by recycling plastic bottles to make monastic robes. The bottles are sorted, cleaned, and then crushed and pressed into blocks for processing into strands for producing fabrics. One full set of monk robes of high quality can be made out of 60 PET plastic bottles.

The temple is also “upcycling” other types of waste, such as fertilizer recreated out of food waste. Along with green energy, the temple installed solar panels to reduce their electricity use, and has enlisted the help of volunteers from the people in communities nearby. Read more here for more information.