Finland install further measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Nationwide, Finland has confirmed 880 cases of COVID-19 and three deaths: the spread of the virus is further along in the region of Uusimaa that surrounds the capitol city Helsinki with over half of the confirmed cases coming from this region.

“The only workable way to slow the spread of the epidemic is to limit contact between people,” said the Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin at a press conference.

According to the Finnish daily Yle, travel to and from the region will only be permitted when necessary. The measure comes into force 27 March 2020 and will almost cut the Scandinavian country in two. Approximately 1.7 million of Finland’s 5.5 million citizens live in the Uusimaa region. The political decision will allow the residents of the corona-affected region to return home.

Along with the shutdown of the region of Uusimaa the Finnish government announced on 24 March 2020, that cafés, restaurants and nightclubs in Finland has shut down. Though, cafés and restaurants are still allowed to offer takeaway services.

“Restaurants and cafés can’t stay open to customers who stay there to eat,” said the Finnish Minister of Employment Tuula Haatainen at the press conference.

The restrictions will stay in effect until 31 May 2020.

Finland has already installed several measures to prevent further spreading of the novel coronavirus, such as closure of borders to non-residents, closed school and limited public gatherings to a maximum of 10 people, according to Helsinki Times.

Source: Forbes & Helsinki Times