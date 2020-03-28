The Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Singapore closes temporarily – but offers social solution

Due to the novel coronavirus the Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Singapore is closing its doors temporarily, announced the Church in its newsletter 26 March 2020. The closure will last until 13 April 2020 to prevent the spreading and reduce the risk of infection by the novel coronavirus by not gathering many people together.

“We still wish to be “open” and to be of service to the Norwegian colony in Singapore,” states the Seamen’s Church in the newsletter.

Since the Church has closed its physical premises, the Norwegians in Singapore are invited to an online coffee-meeting 31 March 2020 at 10. The informal meeting will take place on the app Zoom Cloud Meetings. The link to the meeting-room is https://zoom.us/j/6599094343.