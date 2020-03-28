International ski conference in Pattaya moved

The International Ski Federation FIS has decided to move its world congress planned for May 17-23 in Pattaya, Thailand due to the corona crisis. The Congress gathers every year over 1000 participants from national skiing federations around the world.

Norwegian Ski Federation’s President Erik Röste has from the beginning strongly opposed holding the congress in Pattaya, saying it hurts the reputation of the FIS. Outgoing President Gian Franco Kasper has defended the selection which came after the first choice Marrakesh, Morocco opted out, saying that “Pattaya is not only sex tourism, but also normal tourism.”

The Congress should have taken place at Royal Cliff Grand Hotel with participants staying also at Royal Cliff Beach Hotel, Royal Cliff Beach Terrace and Royal Wing Suites & Spa. The decision to move the Congress was taken on 27 March 2020.

The Norwegian Ski Federation is hoping that the Congress, which will now take place sometime in the autumn, will endorse Trondheim as home for the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships. Trondheim is not known for its prostitution.