Finland on school closures in Philippines during Covid-19

A statement by Finland was delivered at the 49th Session of the UN Human Rights Council, 31st March 2022, according to news reports and spoke about the educational situation in the Philippines as well as the country’s commitment to co-operate with the UN.

Finland welcomes the Philippines’ commitment to cooperate with the UN. As the national-level UN joint programme on human rights has started its work, we stress the importance of the full and effective implementation of its mandate. We underline the importance of securing a safe civic space for human rights defenders, media and other key contributors to a vibrant society. We encourage the Philippines to continue cooperating with the international community, including international organizations and their representatives.

We reiterate our concern of the delays in the investigation on enforced disappearances and deaths in the campaign against illegal drugs. Bringing the perpetrators to justice is vital for accountability.

School closures cause large and persistent damage to children’s learning and wellbeing. We urge the Philippines to finally reopen all schools for in-person learning and bring all children and youth back to school.

Source: Finland Abroad