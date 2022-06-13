Atom takeover of Norwegian Telenor Myanmar in the spotlight again

Atom has taken over Norway-based Telenor Myanmar, and the telecommunications company announced on June 8 that it had changed its name and launched its telecommunications network.

Atom said it would invest US$ 330 million in the telecommunications sector over the next three years and protect personal security in accordance with local and international laws.

“We are proud to continue to walk the path of history built on a solid structure. We intended to give users a better experience, such as caring, technology, unity, unparalleled service and a world-class network. Atom aims to be responsible and accountable,” said its Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Ziaullah Siddiqui.

In addition, 5G network will be introduced in the coming years. ATOM has announced that it will spend 3 billion kyats over the next three years as a public benefit program.

Atom will provide protection regarding personal security for its users in accordance with domestic laws, international laws and regulations, said U Kyaw Min Thein, Chief Human Resources Officer of Atom Telecommunications.

“Users will be protected in accordance with domestic law and international law for personal security. It can be used safely for communication,” said U Kyaw Min Thein.

M1 from Lebanon and its local partner Shwe Byine Phyu Company have acquired Telenor Myanmar for US$ 105 million.

Founded in 1996, Shwe Byine Phyu Company started distributing petroleum products to the previous military government.

The company has more than 2,000 Myanmar employees.

Shwe Byine Phyu Company wrote in its website it is mainly working on petroleum, industry, commodity trading and fishery products and has no telecommunications experience, according to a report from AFP.

Source: Eleven