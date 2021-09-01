Finland’s China Ambassador Jarno Syrjälä receives business award

The organization of Finnish industries (EK) has awarded its annual recognitions for Finnish ambassadors who have done an extraordinary effort for Finnish business abroad. The awards are based on feedback from export companies.

One of the recipients of the award this year is Jarno Syrjälä the Ambassador of Finland to China. The explanation for the honoring of Jarno Syrjälä reads:

“The Finnish Ambassador in China Jarno Syrjälä has acted exemplary in supporting companies and offers expertise for both political and economic issues.

His on-sight legwork for Finnish companies in China has been priceless, when company representatives have been unable to appear at the destination country because of Corona.

Jarno Syrjälä has constantly been available for companies in both troubleshooting and by promoting new business opportunities”