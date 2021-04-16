SwedCham welcomes nominations for the Annual Award 2021

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce is welcoming nominations for the Annual Award 2021 with the following update:

It’s time to nominate an outstanding company or person for their unique contributions to business between Hong Kong and Sweden!

“To promote, study, extend, advance, and protect business relations, investments and interests of Swedish and other organizations in Hong Kong.”

Who should get the SwedCham HK Annual Award in 2021?

You can nominate a person or a company. You decide! Some ideas to start your thinking include:

Who has succeeded over time, built up a company, and given job opportunities to many in HK?

Who has made a significant mark on relations between Hong Kong and Sweden?

Who has put an outstanding stamp on CSR issues?

Who has made a positive contribution to business between China, Hong Kong, and Sweden?

Who has made a significant contribution to the awareness of environmental issues in Hong Kong?

Who has …?

Here are some examples of past winners:

2020 – Bamboo Business Communications

2019 – Frantzéns Kitchen

2018 – Daniel Wellington

2017 – Dr.Ming Wai Lau

2016 – Sverige Shoppen

2015 – Scandinavian Airlines

2014 – Boris Design Studio

Deadline

Please let us have your nomination and a short explanation as to why this person/company should get the SwedCham Annual Award 2021 by email to Christian at cb@swedcham.com.hk no later than Monday, 10th of May.