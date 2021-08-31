EuroCham Malaysia invites to BizTalks webinar on the topic of Lockdown Weight Management

The EU-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce invites you to join their BizTalks webinar with KPJ Healthcare Berhad on the topic of Lockdown Weight Management on 7 September.

More about the webinar:

Malaysians are currently still adjusting their lifestyles to the National Recovery Plan (NRP) phases and continuing to work from home. As most Malaysians are still required to work from home, it is vital to stay healthy during these challenging times.

This webinar will focus on improving eating habits and behaviors during the current working environment, to keep a healthy and fit lifestyle. Together with an expert Ms Rushda Adiba Ismail, Dietitian at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital, join us to learn more on how weight reduction can help improve health status and immune system during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Find more information and sign up here