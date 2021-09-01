Sign up for Khon Kaen Business Forum 

The Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce invites you to sign up for the Khon Kaen Business Forum which will run from 23 September to 24 September to promote the province as a business destination to expatriates in Thailand.

More about the business forum:

Khon Kaen is one of the biggest cities in the north-eastern region, 2nd regional contributor to the national GDP with 1.8 million of population. Khon Kaen is also considered a center of the Greater Mekong Sub-region (GMS).

Initiated and organized by the Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), and the Belgium-Luxemburg-Thai Chamber of Commerce (BeLuThai) under the lead of the Joint Foreign Chambers of Commerce (JFCCT), the Khon Kaen Business Forum will be held from 23-24 September 2021 to promote Khon Kaen as a business destination to expatriates in Thailand.

Business opportunities in Smart City, Smart Farming, Innovation, Connectivity, and Health are yet to be discovered in Khon Kaen, the Gateway to GMS. The business forum is also an occasion to connect with local entrepreneurs in Khon Kaen.

Activities

Khon Kaen Business Forum

Start-up Business Pitching

Site visits: 2 routes to be chosen

Networking Lunch & Dinner

Find more information and sign up here