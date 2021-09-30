Finland’s Deputy Head of Mission joined the PT Expo in Beijing

Finland’s Deputy Head of Missions Soile Kauranen recently joined the PT Expo (PTEXPO) in Beijing at the invitation of Nokia Shanghai Bell.

PT Expo China is the ICT ecosystem’s leading event, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China. Firstly presented in 1990, the event is committed to building up a dynamic platform for the ICT ecosystem, providing an international platform and networking opportunities in the aspects of ICT policies, research & development, applications, market trends, and investment. PTEXPO attempts to connect and satisfy all of the players in the ICT ecosystem, regarded as an inspiring business hub in China and across the globe.

The Embassy of Finland in Beijing writes that at the expo, Ms. Kauranen celebrated the opening of Nokia Shanghai Bell’s new 5G research laboratory at the Hangzhou Technology Center.

“Nokia’s 5G goalkeeper proved to be a worthy opponent to the Embassy representatives,” the Embassy added.