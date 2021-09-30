The Winner of Finland’s “Dream it, Be it!” contest has been found

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok has announced the winner of its “Dream it, Be it!” video contest is Ms. Thitari.

The “Dream it, Be it!” is a contest where the Finnish Embassy invited girls in Thailand between the ages of 15 to 18 years to participate by sending a video in which they explained how their future would look like in their dream job, if anything would be possible.

The girl with the most creative and inspiring video would win the price of a stay at a 6 days long education camp in Finland. This Study Camp is organized in cooperation with Educamp and Finnair and during the camp, the winner will meet other girls from around the world, engage in fun learning experiences and explore the stunning Finnish nature and attractions.

Out of the 50 videos that was sent in it was Thitari’s video, in which she explained about her dream of working as a humanitarian worker, that took the price.

The embassy of Finland in Bangkok explains the choice with the following words:

Ms. Thitari’s amazing video got 5.3K likes in just one week. In her video Ms. Thitari showed excellent presentation skills, an ability to justify her opinions and an interest in the global issues. Her video was exceptionally creative.

We are confident, that Ms. Thitari will reach all the goals she has set for herself and thus achieve her dreams.