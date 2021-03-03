Ambassador Syrjälä shared his view on Nokia’s future

MWC Shanghai 2021 (Mobile World Conference) was held during the week of 23 – 25 February 2021 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Nokia had a strong presence with their own department and CEO Pekka Lundmark attending as one of the keynote speakers of the conference.

Finland’s Ambassador to China Mr. Jarno Syrjälä attended the conference opening ceremony and met with Mr. Liu Liehong, Vice Minister at the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Ambassador Syrjälä was interviewed at the Nokia Shanghai Bell booth, sharing his thoughts about MWC Shanghai, 5G development, and of course, the past, present and future of Nokia.

