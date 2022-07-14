Finland’s new Head of Mission in Shanghai

The Facebook page for the Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai – Shanghain pääkonsulaatti last Friday, 8 July announced the appointment of Anu Vuori-Kiikeri to serve as Head of Mission at Finland’s Consulate General in Shanghai.

Said the press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Finland, “At the presidential session on Friday 8 July, the President of the Republic appointed Counsellor for Foreign Affairs Anu Vuori-Kiikeri to serve as Head of Mission at Finland’s Consulate General in Shanghai, starting on 1 September 2022.

Vuori-Kiikeri has held the post of Director of the Unit for Latin America and the Caribbean since 2019. Before that, she served as Head of Administration at the Permanent Representation of Finland to the EU in Brussels. In 2013–2015 she served as Deputy Head of Mission in Mexico. Her career in the Diplomatic Service includes posts in London and Rome.

Vuori-Kiikeri joined the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in 1998. She holds the degree of Licentiate of Philosophy.”

Source: Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai – Shanghain pääkonsulaatti