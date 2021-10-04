Team Finland kicked off its autumn season with a gathering of Finnish representatives in China

Team Finland recently kicked off its autumn season with a gathering of Finnish representatives and Finnish company participants in China.

Team Finland is a network of public actors, which helps companies with internationalization. The network promotes Finland and its interests abroad: the internationalization of Finnish enterprises, investments in Finland, and the country brand.

According to the Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai, the event gathered representatives from the Consulate General, Business Finland Shanghai office, Finnish Business Council in Shanghai, and many Finnish company participants.

Team Finland China’s new team member Deputy Consul General Mr. Harri Sallinen was also introduced to the Team Finland network, the Consulate General states.