Danish singer-songwriter to visit the Philippines

The Danish singer-songwriter, Maximillian, will perform for the first time in Manila, said a news report.

“Danish singer-songwriter Maximillian has announced two concerts in the Philippines set to take place next week in Manila.

“The Denmark-born artist will be performing at Eastwood Mall on July 22 and Venice Grand Canal Mall on July 23 following his recent show in Singapore with singer-songwriter YAØ at The Projector SG on July 13. No supporting acts have been announced for the Manila shows – which are organised by Universal Music Philippines – at the time of writing.

“Ticketing details have yet to be released, but those interested in attending can sign up for the chance to win exclusive passes on Universal Music PH’s website. Those registering must tweet a ‘Listening to Maximillian’ selfie to be eligible.”

Source: NME