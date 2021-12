Earlier this week, Finland’s vaccine donation arrived in Vientiane, Laos.

According to the Embassy of Finland in Hanoi, Finland donates 100,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Laos through COVAX.

Attending the ceremony was Finnish Honorary Consul Keovisouk Dalasane together with other partner countries.

Moreover, the Embassy states that vaccine solidarity is a key to ending the COVID-19 pandemic.