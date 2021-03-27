Finland wants to fund Biodiversity Initiatives in Vietnam



The Embassy of Finland in Hanoi manages a Fund for Local Cooperation (FLC). This FLC is part of Finland’s development policy goals and it aims at eradication of poverty through economic, social and ecological sustainable development. FLC supports projects that seek to strengthen the following priorities:

i) promotion of human rights,

ii) promotion of democratic and accountable society, and

iii) promotion of sustainable management of natural resources and environmental protection.

In 2021, the Embassy looks to finance one project that supports biodiversity, including biodiversity in forest environments in support of the goals of the United Nations in biodiversity conservation in Vietnam. The Embassy of Finland invites potential partners to submit Concept Notes.

