Thailand ease and update entry rules for international arrivals amid reopening

Thailand will be easing entry rules for international arrivals, including returning Thais and foreign residents, under all three schemes – TEST & GO, Sandbox Programme, and Quarantine – from 16 December 2021.

Thailand’s Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed the Cabinet’s decision to maintain the RT-PCR COVID-19 testing for international arrivals under the Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) entry scheme, reversing the plan to change to an ATK method approved last Friday by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) – also chaired by the Thai PM, the Tourist Association of Thailand recently announced.

TAT said it will be providing full details on each of the entry schemes as soon as the official announcement on the Royal Thai Government Gazette is available. In the meantime, below is the information announced by the CCSA, which has been revised in accordance with the results of the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, 30 November 2021.

What’s New:

In addition to arrival by air, travelers will be allowed to enter by land (at Nong Khai’s border checkpoint, starting 24 December 2021) and sea provided that they meet the vaccination and testing requirements.

The current 1-night waiting period in a hotel and a confirmed payment (for a 1-night stay at a SHA++ hotel, 1 RT-PCR test, and prearranged airport transfer) will be reinstated.

The change to an ATK method of testing on arrival has been canceled.

Travelers under 6 years of age, traveling with parents with a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before traveling, are not required to have a pre-arrival negative RT-PCR test result and can have a saliva test when entering the Kingdom.

Travelers 6-11 years of age, traveling with parents, must have a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before traveling.

Travelers 12-17 years of age, traveling with parents, are not required to be vaccinated but must have a negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours before traveling. Those unaccompanied must get vaccinated with at least one dose of an approved vaccine and must have a negative RT-PCR test result.

Travelers previously infected within 3 months before traveling must have a medical certificate of recovery or get vaccinated with at least one dose of an approved vaccine for an unspecified period of time before traveling.

Remain Unchanged: Travel from the approved countries/territories (currently 63) where travelers must have stayed for 21 days or more. Returning Thais and foreign residents, who previously traveled from Thailand, are exempt from this requirement.

An insurance policy with coverage no less than US$50,000. Thais and foreign residents who have national healthcare coverage are exempt from this requirement.

Everyone 18 years of age and older should get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with an approved vaccine at least 14 days before traveling to Thailand and must have a negative RT-PCR test result 72 hours before the travel date. Travelers fully vaccinated against covid-19 from 63 nations including the Nordic Region are allowed to visit Thailand.

Kindly note that travelers under any of the entry schemes are still required to register for a Thailand Pass at https://tp.consular.go.th/.