Sweden is the 7th largest donor to COVAX which recently delivered vaccines to Vietnam  

In a recent update, the Embassy of Sweden in Vietnam highlights how important the acceleration of the vaccine campaign is in light of the new dramatic development of the pandemic situation in Vietnam. A large part of Covid-19 vaccines available in Vietnam is through COVAX and the fifth installment arrived in Vietnam on 2 August 2021.

About Sweden and COVAX, the Embassy writes:

Sweden supports a robust multilateral response to the COVID-19 pandemic through COVAX. The country has provided over USD 280 million, making Sweden the seventh-largest donor to COVAX and the largest donor if counting contribution per capita. Sweden is also contributing to the global equitable distribution of vaccines by donating at least 3 million non-earmarked doses in 2021.

We have donated through, and coordinate our support with, the rest of the EU. All in all, Team Europe is the second-largest contributor to COVAX. Contributing through COVAX helps to increase vaccine coverage, ensures that distribution is done fairly and equitably and helps to bring an end to the acute phase of the pandemic.

The COVAX facility, backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), aims to secure 2 billion vaccine doses for lower-income countries by the end of 2021.