Finland’s Valmet to supply a waste-to-energy boiler to Vietnamese plant

The Finnish company Valmet has signed a contract to deliver a waste-to-energy (WtE) boiler fired with refuse-derived fuel (RDF) to Thang Long Energy Environment’s greenfield waste-to-energy plant in Bac Ninh province, Vietnam.

The company says in this press release that a Valmet Flue Gas Cleaning system and a Valmet DNA Distributed Control System (DCS) are also included in the delivery. The investment aims to support a clean and green economy and protect Bac Ninh province’s environment through more sustainable energy production.

The order is included in Valmet’s orders received in the first quarter of 2022. The value of an order of this type is around EUR 20–30 million.

This is Valmet’s first circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boiler delivery to the growing Southeast Asian waste-to-energy market. The installation work is scheduled to start in 2023, and the plant will commence commercial operation at the end of 2023.

“We are proud to take this step in Southeast Asia for more sustainable growth and high-efficiency energy conversion from waste. The solution will enable significant reductions of CO2 emissions and promote the circular economy,” says Jouko Latva-Somppi, Director, Heat and Power Plants, Valmet.

Valmet’s delivery will consist of a Valmet Recyc Boiler using circulating fluidized bed technology. The CFB boiler will burn RDF mainly from municipal and partly from industrial waste to produce steam for a turbine generator. The electricity generated (10 MWe) will be supplied to Vietnam’s power distribution grid.

The Valmet Flue Gas Cleaning system will provide optimal environmental performance to meet the strictest emission limits. The advanced Valmet DNA Distributed Control System will cover all the control at the boiler plant.

The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor in this project is TTCL Vietnam Corporation Limited (TVC).